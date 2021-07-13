TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Wayne Young, Andrew Shaw and Michael Bell to the Florida State College at Jacksonville District Board of Trustees.

Wayne Young

Young, of Jacksonville, is Vice President of Environmental Services for the Jacksonville Electric Authority. He served 32 years in the United States Navy, earning an honorable discharge. Young is a member of the Military Officers Association of America, American Legion, Disabled Veterans of America, Leadership Florida and Leadership Jacksonville. He earned his bachelor’s degree in management technology from the United States Naval Academy, master’s degree in telecommunications systems management from the United States Naval Postgraduate School and a master’s degree in strategic planning, policy and decision making from the United States Naval War College.

Andrew Shaw

Shaw, of Jacksonville, is a Medical Doctor and Neurosurgeon with Lyerly Neurosurgery at Baptist Health. Previously, he practiced at Ocala Health Neurosurgery and Ohio State University Medical Center. Shaw is a member of the American Board of Neurological Surgery, American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the National Association of Spine Surgeons. He completed his doctor of medicine, fellowship and residency at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Michael Bell

Bell, of Fernandina Beach, is Vice President of Public Affairs at Rayonier, Inc. Previously, he served as Director of Economic Development and Manager of Corporate Relations at Rayonier, Inc. Bell is a Past President of the Florida Forestry Association and Past Chair of the Nassau County Economic Development Council. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.