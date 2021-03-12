Florida Governor Announces Vaccination Sites at Walgreens

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Sites at Walgreens Locations Throughout Florida

Jacksonville, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced Walgreens is increasing the number of their stores offering vaccine to 97 across 19 counties. Appointments are open today to begin vaccine administration tomorrow.

As previously announced, beginning on Monday, March 15th, the age of eligibility to receive a vaccine will be lowered to 60 years and older. The Governor’s Seniors First strategy has prioritized our state’s most vulnerable, allowing Florida to lead the nation to have the most seniors vaccinated in any state. To date, Florida has vaccinated over 2.7 million seniors, which is over 58% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state.

The Governor continues to identify innovative ways through state and local partnerships to increase access to the vaccine for Florida’s seniors. This includes vaccination events across the state at senior living communities, collaborating with the Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management to implement the homebound vaccination program and partnering with retail pharmacies including Publix, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie.