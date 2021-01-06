Florida Governor Announces Miami Hard Rock as Vaccination Site

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Miami Hard Rock Stadium is Opening as the First State-Supported Vaccination and Testing Site

Miami Gardens, FL. (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Hard Rock Stadium is opening as the first state operated COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site. The Miami Hard Rock site began administering the first doses of the vaccine today as a soft launch and will open fully on Friday, January 8.

The site will continue to provide COVID-19 testing while offering COVID-19 vaccinations. The site will offer the vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers. Details on how to make an appointment will be announced ahead of Friday’s opening. Once fully operational, the site will offer 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine per day free of charge.

Once arriving to the site, individuals will be directed to a separate lane to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Once an individual is in the appropriate lane, they will provide contact information so the state can work with them on arranging a time to receive their second dose.

All individuals will be asked to make an appointment and are encouraged to bring a government-issued form of identification and health insurance information to the site. The government-issued ID does not need to be a Florida Driver’s License. Additional sites will be announced as the state receives additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state-supported testing site, operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), will increase public access to the COVID-19 vaccine under Florida’s “Seniors First” proactive vaccination plan that prioritizes offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Floridians 65 years of age and older. More information on the “Seniors First” commitment is available here.

SOURCE: FLGOV.Com