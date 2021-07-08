July 10, 2021

TALLAHASSEE,  FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.

Twelfth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Ashley S. Hodson is a partner in the Sarasota office of Shutts & Bowen LLP.  She focuses her practice on estate planning, estate and gift taxation, and estate and trust administration.  She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, law degree from Stetson University, and her LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Denver.  Hodson is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

Eighteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Andrew B. Pickett has appeared in front of many judges in Brevard County, trying over 50 jury trials, in both civil and criminal court as a trial attorney for the past 11 years.  He serves as the current vice chair of the Eighteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission.  He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Florida.  Pickett is appointed from a list of nominees submitted by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2024.

InAndrew B. Pickett, appointments, Ashley S. Hodson, Florida, Governor, Ron DeSantis

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Idaho Governor appoints Bill Gilbert to State Board of Education Previous post Idaho Governor appoints Bill Gilbert to State Board of Education
DC Mayor: $129 Million in ARP ESSER Recovery Funding Next post DC Mayor: $129 Million in ARP ESSER Recovery Funding

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Entertainment

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x