TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions.
Twelfth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission
Ashley S. Hodson is a partner in the Sarasota office of Shutts & Bowen LLP. She focuses her practice on estate planning, estate and gift taxation, and estate and trust administration. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, law degree from Stetson University, and her LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Denver. Hodson is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.
Eighteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission
Andrew B. Pickett has appeared in front of many judges in Brevard County, trying over 50 jury trials, in both civil and criminal court as a trial attorney for the past 11 years. He serves as the current vice chair of the Eighteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Florida. Pickett is appointed from a list of nominees submitted by the Florida Bar for a term ending July 1, 2024.
