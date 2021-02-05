Florida First Lady: Black History Month Theme, Student Contests

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces 2021 Black History Month Theme and Student Contests

Student essay contest winners will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the theme for Black History Month in February will be “Community Champions – Celebrating the Contributions of African Americans in Florida’s Communities” and released information regarding the student art and essay contests and Excellence in Education awards.

“Countless contributions of Black Floridians continue to shape our communities statewide,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “During Black History Month, the Governor and I look forward to recognizing and celebrating these champions of service who have made Florida stronger. I encourage students from across the state to join in these celebrations and enter our art and essay contest, as well as educators that go above and beyond to serve our students.”

First Lady DeSantis is inviting students to participate in academic and creative contests based on theme, “Community Champions – Celebrating the Contributions of African Americans in Florida’s Communities.” Students in grades K-3 can participate in an art contest while students in grades 4-12 can participate in an essay contest. Additionally, students, parents, teachers and principals are invited to nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Black History Month Excellence in Education Award.

About the Student Art Contest

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Black History Month Art Contest is open to all K-3 students in Florida. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Two winners will be selected.

About the Student Essay Contest

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Black History Month Essay Contest is open to all 4-12 students in Florida. Each student will submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school student (grades 4-5), one middle school student (grades 6-8) and one high school student (grades 9-12). Each winner will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

About the Excellence in Education Award

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Black History Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to all full-time educators in an elementary, middle, or high school in Florida. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school teacher (grades K-5), one middle school teacher (grades 6-8) and one high school teacher (grades 9-12). Nominations may be submitted by a principal, teacher, parent/guardian or student.

Contest Entries and Nominating Forms and Guidelines

Student contest forms and educator nomination forms must be mailed to Volunteer Florida or submitted online at www.FloridaBlackHistory.com.

Volunteer Florida

Black History Month Committee

1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

All entries must be received by 5 pm (ET) on February 26, 2021.