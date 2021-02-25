Florida: COVID Vaccination Sites in Underserved Communities

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Six Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Underserved Communities

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the establishment of six COVID-19 vaccination sites to provide greater access to the vaccine in underserved populations in Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, and Osceola counties. The Governor made this announcement at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, where one of the new sites is located.

“I’m pleased to announce the opening of six new COVID-19 vaccination sites in underserved areas in Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “These sites, which will administer 200 shots per day and be open seven days a week, will significantly increase access to the vaccine for seniors in these communities.”

These new vaccination sites open today, Thursday, February 25, and will provide vaccines to frontline health care workers and individuals 65 years of age and older. Each site will administer 200 vaccines per day and will be open 7 days a week.

“We were grateful to have Governor DeSantis at Edward Waters College (EWC), the State of Florida’s first Historically Black College or University (HBCU), this morning for the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination site right here on our campus,” said Edward Waters College President Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr. “This site is especially important for our seniors in Northwest Jacksonville and we are exceedingly pleased that EWC will continue its legacy as an impactful leading resource for all of our city’s citizens and particularly our New Town residents many of whom represent a demographic that has been disproportionately impacted by this horrific COVID-19 virus,” said President Faison. We look forward to the vaccine being more widely accessible to those who want it.”

“After recently having the second dose of the vaccine in public view, I am committed to leading by example as the University helps to build trust for vaccines among African Americans,” said Larry Robinson, Ph.D., President of Florida A&M University. “Having a trusted partner like Florida A&M University is vital to our efforts to address vaccine hesitancy in our community. We appreciate Governor DeSantis and his Administration for recognizing the important roles that Florida HBCUs can play through this initiative to save lives and allow communities to flourish as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The six sites are listed below:

Broward College – North Campus

1000 Coconut Creek Blvd

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

1658 Kings Road

Jacksonville, FL 32209

1800 Wahnish Way

Tallahassee, FL 32310

690 NE 159th Street

Miami, FL 33162

1551 NW 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33136

2380 Smith Street

Kissimmee, FL 34744

The state will work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments. Individuals that are interested in being contacted to schedule an appointment at these sites can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit www.myvaccine.fl.gov.

Watch the Governor’s press conference by clicking the image below or clicking HERE.