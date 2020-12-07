Florida: Brett McGinnis admits to Multiple Crimes

Florida man, Brett McGinnis admits to exporting firearms, ammunition and explosive materials through McAllen

McALLEN, TX (STL.News) A 44-year-old man has entered a guilty plea to aiding and abetting the export of defense articles from the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick

Brett McGinnis, of Ormond Beach, Florida, admitted he mailed ammunition, firearms and firearms parts, or caused them to be mailed, to co-conspirators in McAllen who then would export them into Mexico.

From on or about May 12 through Sept. 13, 2018, law enforcement seized over 6,000 rounds of various caliber ammunition, 1,100 saw links (5.56mm), 35 firearm magazines, three firearms, multiple upper and lower receivers and other firearms accessories that were intended to be illegally exported to Mexico. McGinnis had attempted to provide some to co-conspirators. Each of these items were designated defense articles requiring a license to export into Mexico.

McGinnis also admitted to shipping 60 practice M781 grenade cartridges (40mm) and firearms prior to May 2018 that were intended to be exported into Mexico. M781 practice rounds are considered explosive materials requiring a federal explosives license to transport.

McGinnis did not possess such a license to transport explosives or to export defense articles.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez accepted the plea and has set sentencing for Feb. 12, 2021.At that time, McGinnis will face up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

McGinnis was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Roberto Lopez Jr. is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

