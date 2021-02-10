Florida: Benjamin Stockwell Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

Florida Man, Benjamin Stockwell Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

CONCORD (STL.News) Benjamin Stockwell, 30, formerly of Pittsfield, now residing in Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to bank fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Stockwell stole checks from various mailboxes throughout New Hampshire, altered them, and cashed them at various banks in his own name.

Stockwell is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20, 2021.

“Protecting the integrity of the mail is an important law enforcement priority,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Those who steal items from the mail to commit fraud should understand that they will be identified and prosecuted.”

“The theft of mail in furtherance of various fraud schemes has a significant financial and emotional impact on its victims,” says Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “Hopefully the charges that Mr. Stockwell faces will serve as a warning to all would be mail thieves that there are serious consequences for this type of activity.”

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Manchester Police Department’s Fraud and Financial Crimes Unit and the Bow Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana MacDonald.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today