Florida Attorney General – Releases 2019 Hate Crimes Report

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the 2019 Report on Hate Crimes in Florida. The report includes detailed information on the types of hate crimes being reported throughout the state to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement under the Uniform Crime Reporting information system.

Hate crimes are senseless, criminal acts based on hatred and bias towards individuals or groups because of race, religion, sexual orientation or other personal characteristics. According to the report, 134 hate crimes were reported statewide from January 1, through December 31, 2018.

In 1989, the Florida Legislature passed laws designed to address the issue of hate crimes. Section 775.085, Florida Statutes, was created to increase penalties for convictions of crimes where there was evidence of certain prejudice. Additionally, the Hate Crimes Reporting Act, Section 877.19, Florida Statutes, was passed to require law enforcement agencies to report hate crimes to the FDLE and required the Attorney General’s Office to publish an annual summary of data collected by FDLE.

To view the report, click here.