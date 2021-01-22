Florida Approaching 1 Million Seniors Vaccinated

Governor Ron DeSantis joined 100-year-old WWII veteran Henry Sayler as he received vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis joined decorated World War II veteran and centenarian Henry Sayler to witness Sayler receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This moment commemorates Florida nearing 1 million seniors vaccinated in the state.

“Florida is reaching a milestone as we work to rapidly deploy vaccines to seniors,” said Governor DeSantis. “Our successful Seniors First strategy in Florida has allowed us to target this key population and narrow in on 1 million people 65 and older vaccinated – the first state in the nation to do so. It was an honor to witness Henry Sayler receive his first dose of the vaccine today.”

Governor DeSantis’ targeted approach of vaccinating Florida seniors has resulted in 66% of total vaccines administered going to those 65 and older. Key efforts and actions in our state include: