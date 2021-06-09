Florida AG Secures Conviction of NyKeshia Smith

Florida Attorney General Moody Secures Conviction in Credit Card Fraud Case Harming Florida Seniors

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution today secured a conviction against a defendant on multiple counts of credit card fraud and identity theft. Defendant NyKeshia Smith, a former convenience store employee, defrauded several customers by obtaining information from credit cards during transactions. Smith used the stolen information on shopping sprees. In one instance, a senior victim left a debit card behind in the card reader after a transaction, and Smith then stole the card.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I hope this fraudster enjoyed her victim-funded shopping sprees because she will be paying for it with a hard time in state prison. We will not allow fraudsters to rip off consumers in Florida—especially our great seniors. I am proud of the work of my Statewide Prosecutors in securing a guilty verdict for this criminal.”

According to an investigation by the Casselberry Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, from August 2019 to May 2020, Smith stole financial information and credit cards from three victims, with one instance occurring at a Seminole County convenience store. Two of the three victims are seniors. Smith fraudulently charged nearly $3,000 on victims’ credit and debit cards—including more than $1,000 spent at Sam’s Club and more than $1,000 paid to cover someone else’s fine.

The jury found Smith guilty of nine counts: one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a person 60 years of age or older, a second-degree felony; theft from a person 65 years of age or older, more than $300 less than $10,000, a third-degree felony; one count of unlawful taking of lost or mislaid credit card, a first-degree misdemeanor; three counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, each a third-degree felony; one count of theft, a third-degree felony; one count of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a person 60 years of age or older, a second-degree felony; and one count of theft over $750, a third-degree felony.

Smith faces more than 10 years in state prison with this conviction. Sentencing is expected on July 12.

The Honorable Marlene Alva, Circuit Judge for the 18th Judicial Circuit of Florida, presided over the trial. Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Mitchell Cooper and Michael Filteau prosecuted the case.