TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that registration for the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit is now open. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of human trafficking. This will be the second year that the summit is in a virtual format, allowing for more participants regardless of geographical location. The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit’s webinar is free, and participant registration is now open.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am dedicated to making Florida a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking. The summit provides training, awareness and resources to advance this mission. You can join the fight against this evil practice by attending these trainings and help us save lives. So please, sign up now. We want you on our team as we work together to rid our state of human trafficking and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

This year’s registrants will get an opportunity to participate in presentations from subject-matter experts from across the country, all without needing to travel. Summit attendees will be able to access targeted breakout sessions covering several topics such as:

Legal and Law Enforcement;

Service Delivery;

Policy and Research; and

Medical and Healthcare.

The summit launches Oct. 5, and all materials will remain online for six months afterwards. To register, click here.

The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit will also highlight outstanding citizens for their efforts to end human trafficking in Florida through several awards. Awards to be presented include the Survivor Advocate of the Year, Community Advocate of the Year, Prosecutor of the Year and Law Enforcement Official of the Year. Award nominations are now open, and the deadline to submit nominations is Aug. 16.

To access the award nominations application and learn more about the event, please visit HumanTraffickingSummit2021.com.

The annual Human Trafficking Summit is hosted by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Health, Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Inc. and Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers. This year’s collegiate partner is Florida State University.

Last year’s virtual Human Trafficking Summit saw more than 7,500 participants tuning in from more than 40 states for the launch. Attendees gained access to more than 15 hours of content in breakout sessions on targeted subjects. To learn more about the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit, click here.