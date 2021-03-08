Florida AG: Law Enforcement Officers Death Continue to Climb

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging continued support for Florida law enforcement as seven officers lost their lives in the first two months of 2021. During January and February of 2020, two Florida officers lost their lives. During the same time period this year, seven officers were killed—two by gunfire; two by vehicular assault; one in a patrol car accident; and two after contracting COVID-19.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I have attended far too many law enforcement funerals this year and watched too many of our brothers and sisters behind the badge mourn the loss of a member of our crime-fighting family. This disturbing trend must end.

“As Florida’s Attorney General, and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I am calling on all Floridians to show support for the brave men and women in this profession. We must do better. Our courageous officers have stood for us and served their communities through this deadly pandemic and civil unrest—never faltering in their resolve to uphold the oath they took to protect the communities they love. Let’s come together to uplift these heroes and show them our unwavering support.”

At the end of last year, Attorney General Moody alerted the public to the tragic fact that the total number of law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty nationwide last year doubled to more than 300. Sadly, the trend is continuing this year at an alarming rate in Florida.

Last July, Attorney General Moody led a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in support of the Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act. The SAFR Act permits the families of first responders, who die or are permanently and totally disabled as a result of COVID-19, to receive the same federal benefits extended to those public servants otherwise killed or injured in the line of duty. In August 2020, President Donald J. Trump signed the act into law.

Since taking office, Attorney General Moody has made it a top priority to promote and highlight positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Soon after becoming Attorney General, Moody launched a statewide Back the Blue campaign.

The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive impacts on law enforcement and local communities. Attorney General Moody has issued more than 30 Back the Blue Awards since taking office.