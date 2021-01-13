Florida: Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Sites at Publix Super Markets

Panama City Beach, FL (STL.News) – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the expansion of the state’s partnership with Publix to establish COVID-19 vaccination sites at select Publix locations in Florida. The Governor announced the expansion of this partnership at Publix Super Markets in Niceville and Panama City Beach.

New Vaccination sites will be established at 26 select Publix locations throughout five counties in Northwest Florida: five in Bay County, six in Escambia County, three in Walton County, seven in Okaloosa County, and five in Santa Rosa County.

These vaccination sites are in addition to the 22 Publix locations in Citrus, Hernando, and Marion counties that Governor DeSantis announced last week. More information on that announcement can be found HERE.

For a list of all vaccination sites at Publix locations in Florida, click HERE.

All vaccinations by Publix at their select locations are by appointment only. Qualified individuals can make an appointment by visiting www.publix.com/covidvaccine.