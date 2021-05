Florida: $111 Million for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Michael

Panama City Beach, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that more than $111 million has been awarded to 22 communities through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program for communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. The program, administered by DEO, is designed to provide funding for local governments to strategically rebuild and harden infrastructure in order to prevent or reduce losses from future disasters.

“Hurricane Michael caused catastrophic damage to Northwest Florida and we remain one-hundred percent committed to helping these communities rebuild and recover stronger than before,” said Governor DeSantis. “This Rebuild Florida funding will provide local governments with critical resources to harden their infrastructure and ensure that these communities are as prepared as possible for future disasters.”

The funds are allocated to the state through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

“With Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program will ensure that these communities have the resources they need today with an eye toward the future,” said DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle. “By selecting projects that meet important community needs and strengthen infrastructure, we are helping communities to ensure are better able to meet future challenges.”

“Thanks to the outstanding leadership of Governor DeSantis and Executive Director Eagle, Northwest Florida is on a path to full recovery from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Michael,” said Representative Jay Trumbull, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “This critical Rebuild Florida Funding will go a long way in helping our communities bounce back from Michael and be prepared for the inevitable storms to come.”

DEO is awarding communities funding for the following 22 projects through the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program:

Bay County ($1,324,601) – to fill and replace an existing stormwater drainage culvert.

City of Apalachicola ($3,862,869) – to rehabilitate damaged stormwater infrastructure.

City of Callaway ($2,883,000) – to rehabilitate existing wastewater infrastructure to address increased inflow and infiltration caused by Hurricane Michael deforestation.

City of Chipley ($2,916,119) – to improve stormwater drainage system around the city.

City of Cottondale ($4,347,351) – to expand the capacity of the Caney Stormwater Pond.

City of Lynn Haven ($5,250,000) – to rehabilitate water, sewer, and stormwater lines along West 10th Street, as well as repave roads in the impacted area.

City of Marianna ($11,181,000) – to conduct a citywide wastewater transmission system restoration and repair project focusing on inflow and infiltration.

City of Mexico Beach ($5,025,000) – to dredge sand from the Gulf of Mexico and re-nourish the beachfront.

City of Panama City ($18,986,552) – to replace damaged sanitary sewer lines, damaged stormwater lines, and damaged water lines.

City of Panama City Beach ($21,330,720) – to combine outfall pipes and redirect them from the beachfront out into the Gulf of Mexico.

City of Parker ($763,454) – to install and replace manholes, lift stations and other stormwater infrastructure.

City of Port St. Joe ($9,799,572) – to complete repairs to sanitary sewer collection pipelines, repair manholes, and service laterals.

City of Springfield ($3,132,798) – to clear and build a retention pond on a portion of city land.

City of Wewahitchka ($884,085) – to repair or replace water lines damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Gadsden County ($2,500,000) – to replace the main emergency medical services facility in Quincy damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Gulf County ($7,012,869) – to lower reliance on coastal water by upgrading water system transmission lines, constructing a booster station, and other improvements.

Jackson County ($1,379,372) – to replace the roof of Jackson County Correctional Facility that has significant water damage.

Town of Esto ($826,000) – to revamp culverts and spillways and repave roads to alleviate flooding.

Town of Malone ($2,037,335) – to rehabilitate the town volunteer fire station.

Town of Noma ($752,705) – to rehabilitate lift stations, the wastewater treatment plant, and sewer-line.

Town of Sneads ($4,945,146) – to construct new drainage piping, new roadside ditches, a stormwater management facility, and other stormwater improvements.

Wakulla County ($375,597) – to move control panels for three lift stations up to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mandated height of 21 feet along with a six-foot chain-link fence.

The Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program will provide an additional round of funding in the future for communities designated by HUD or the state as Most Impacted and Distressed by Hurricane Michael. Individuals who would like to receive updates about future funding opportunities may sign up here.

The Department of Economic Opportunity is the governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all HUD long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters.