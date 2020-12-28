Flight attendant union leader on what Trump signing Covid relief bill

(STL.News) President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill into law, averting a government shutdown and extending unemployment benefits to millions of Americans. The signing came days after Trump suggested he would veto the legislation, demanding $2,000 direct payments to Americans, instead of $600. Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, joined “Squawk Box” on Monday to discuss what this move means for airline employees around the country.

YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV

