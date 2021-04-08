Flandreau: Cecil Long Sentenced for Abusive Sexual Contact

Flandreau Man, Cecil Long Sentenced for Abusive Sexual Contact

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Flandreau, South Dakota, man convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact was sentenced on April 5, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Cecil Long, age 68, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Long was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 7, 2020. He pled guilty on November 16, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident between August 31, 2015, and August 30, 2016, when Long, without permission, engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile victim, who lived with Long at the time.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case.

Long has been allowed to self-report to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service by April 26, 2021.

