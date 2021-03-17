Flando Selvy Sentenced For in possession of a firearm

Crittenden County Felon, Flando Selvy Who Possessed Firearm Sentenced to 120 Months in Federal Prison

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) Flando Selvy, a multi-convicted felon, will spend the next 10 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Jonathan D. Ross, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced the sentence, which was handed down Tuesday afternoon by United States District Judge James M. Moody, Jr.

Selvy, 42, of Turrell, Ark., pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm on January 7, 2020. That conviction was based on a July 2017 incident in which Selvy shot Dewayne Aikens with a Taurus 9mm handgun, resulting in Aikens’ death. During a search of the crime scene, a 9mm shell casing was found that matched the ammunition found in Selvy’s 9mm firearm.

Selvy was charged with Aikens’ murder in state court, but after a trial resulted in a hung jury, the state charges were dismissed. At Tuesday’s federal sentencing hearing, Judge Moody heard evidence regarding the shooting that resulted in Aikens’ death that led him to conclude Selvy should be sentenced to 10 years in prison for the firearm conviction—the maximum sentence allowed by law. Judge Moody also sentenced Selvy to three years of supervised release to follow his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This case is a perfect example of why our increased focus on gun violence is so important,” said Acting United States Attorney Ross. “Taking violent offenders off the streets has been and will remain a top priority of our office, and we appreciate the work of the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and all of our local law enforcement partners who make these cases possible.”

The investigation was conducted by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Crews.

