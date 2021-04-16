  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

Business

First Quarter Results for Kansas City Southern

Apr 16, 2021

Apr 16, 2021 ,
KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) reported revenues of $706.0 million, a decrease of 4% from the first quarter of 2020.  Overall, carload volumes were down 1% compared to the prior year.

Kansas City Southern First Quarter 2021

First-quarter revenues were $706.0 million, a decrease of 4% primarily resulting from lower volumes, lower fuel surcharge, and foreign currency fluctuations.

First-quarter operating expenses were $453.0 million. Operating income was $253.0 million, and the reported operating ratio was 64.2%.  First-quarter net income was $153.4 million, or $1.68 per diluted share. Adjusted first-quarter operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share were as follows:

CLICK to view the complete release.

