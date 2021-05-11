  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
General

Fentanyl Dealers Charged With Distributing Narcotics

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

May 11, 2021 , fentanyl, Narcotics, tampa, US Department of Justice
Fentanyl Dealers Charged With Distributing Narcotics

Fentanyl Dealers Charged With Distributing Narcotics Resulting In Death

Tampa, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the return of a superseding indictment charging Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Peterburg) and Christopher Hughes (43, Pinellas Park) with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, which caused an individual’s death, as well as possession with the intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. If convicted on all counts, Mitchell and Hughes each face a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

According to the indictment, Mitchell and his co-conspirators, including Hughes, sold heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.  In June 2019, members of this conspiracy distributed narcotics to an individual who died.  The Medical Examiner’s Office for Pasco and Pinellas Counties determined that the individual’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.  This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Pinellas Park Police Department, with assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pasco and Pinellas County Medical Examiners’ Offices.  It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Diego F. Novaes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

General
Couple Sentenced for Producing Fake Prescription Drugs
May 11, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Alexander C. Van Hook Recognizes National Police Week
May 11, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Indianola: Cordel Moton Sentenced On Federal Firearms Violations
May 11, 2021 Waqar Nawaz