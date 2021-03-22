FEDERAL JUDGE SENTENCES “PILL MILL” CO-OWNER TO PRISON

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling announced today that on March 18, 2021, Susan Moyer (58), of Milwaukee, the former co-owner and office manager of the “Compassionate Care Clinic” in Milwaukee, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for her role in distribution of Oxycodone.

According to court records, Moyer and her codefendant, Steven Kotsonis, M.D., operated the Compassionate Care Clinic as a “pill mill,” issuing baseless prescriptions for high doses of Oxycodone and other opioids in exchange for cash. According to court filings, Moyer was not a licensed health professional and had no medical training. Despite this, she typically would write out prescriptions, which Kotsonis would sign without actually seeing the individual patient or doing any examination. During an office visit to the Compassionate Care Clinic during the course of the investigation, Moyer was recorded referring to herself as the “Oxy Czar.” According to court filings, at least two patients of the Compassionate Care Clinic overdosed on Oxycodone and died.

Moyer and Kotsonis each pled guilty to felony offenses. In July 2020, Kotsonis also was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

Acting United States Attorney Frohling stated: “The Department of Justice is committed to using all available tools to stop those involved in fueling the opioid crisis. I commended the hard work and dedication of the investigators, agents, analysts, and attorneys involved in seeking to bring justice to the individuals harmed by the actions of Ms. Moyer and Mr. Kotsonis.”

“The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is committed to identifying and investigating those individuals who use their positions of trust to become drug dealers for personal profit,” said DEA Wisconsin Assistant Special Agent in Charge John McGarry. “This investigation is an example of our resolve to hold those individuals accountable for their actions.”

This case was investigated by the DEA. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura S. Kwaterski.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today