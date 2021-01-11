Federal Inmate Death: Stuart Manley Dies From COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, inmate Stuart Manley tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts, and was immediately placed in medical isolation. On Sunday, December 27, 2020, he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment due to acute hypoxia, shortness of breath, and mental status changes. On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. On Thursday, January7, 2021, Mr. Manley, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Mr. Manley was a 78-year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Georgia to a 360-month sentence for Use of an Interstate Facility to Coerce or Entice a Juvenile to Engage in Sexual Activity. He had been in custody at FMC Devens since February 11, 2020.

FMC Devens is an administrative security facility that currently houses 739male offenders