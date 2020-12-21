Federal Inmate Christopher Carey Dies from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) On Monday, May 4, 2020, inmate Christopher Carey tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Lompoc in Lompoc, California. Institution staff provided treatment and monitored his condition. On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Mr. Carey was considered recovered after completing isolation and presenting no symptoms.

On Thursday, August20,2020, Mr. Carey was transported from FCI Lompoc to a local hospital due to progressive paralysis requiring bedside care. On Tuesday, December15, 2020, Mr. Carey, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital medical staff.

Mr. Carey was a 72-year-old male who was sentenced in the District of Nevada to a 135-month sentence for Possession of Child Pornography. He had been in custody at the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Lompoc since February10, 2016.

FCI Lompoc is a low security facility that currently houses 947male offenders.