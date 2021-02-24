Federal Grand Jury Indictments Announced for February

(STL.News) United States Attorney Trent Shores today announced the results of the February Federal Grand Jury B.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Carlos Banegas. Felon in Possession of Ammunition. Banegas, 30, is charged with being a felon in possession of 57 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies.

Jermaine Dante Barnes. Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition. Barnes, 22, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a .22 caliber rifle and various kinds of ammunition. Barnes is a 11-time convicted felon. The Tulsa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies.

Jared Nathan Black. Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country. Black, 45, of Jenks, is charged with assault with intent to commit murder after he allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger. The FBI and the Jenks Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Nathan James Blaine. Sexual Exploitation of a Child by a Parent or Guardian. Blaine, 52, of Grove, allegedly permitted a minor in his care to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing visual depictions of that conduct to share with others. The Grove Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations are the investigative agencies.

Jose Carbajal-Solis. Unlawful Reentry of Removed Alien.

Solis, 27, was allegedly found to be in the United States illegally after being deported in November of 2016. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations is the investigative agency.

Hugo Alfonso Castillo-Olguin. Unlawful Reentry of Removed Alien.

Olguin, 36, was allegedly found to be in the United States illegally after being deported in March 2013. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations is the investigative agency.

Stuart H. Clark. Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Clark, 30, of Tulsa, is charged after allegedly failing to register as a sex offender after multiple child pornography convictions in 2014. The U.S. Marshals Service is the investigative agency.

Leslie Kenneth Copeland. Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Copeland, 44, of Tulsa, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender. The U.S. Marshals Service, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies.

Nicholas James Dardenne. Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner and Dating Partner in Indian Country; Assault of an Intimate Partner or Dating Partner by Strangling and Attempting to Strangle in Indian Country. Dardenne, 43, of Tulsa, is charged with assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend and striking her with his fists. The FBI and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies.

Melissa Lynn Davis. Child Abuse in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Assault resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Individual who has not Attained the Age of 16 Years in Indian Country. Davis, 28, of Jenks, allegedly maliciously harmed the health, safety, and welfare of a minor child by assaulting her and causing serious bodily injury. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Tywan Carnelius Erby. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Erby, 47, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a 9x19mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition. Erby is a five-time convicted felon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Michael Lee Figgeroa. Distribution and Receipt of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography. Figgeroa, 42, of Hominy, is alleged to have knowingly possessed, distributed and received with intent to view child pornography. The Tulsa Police Department is the investigative agency.

Omar Heriberto Garcia-Luna. Unlawful Reentry of Removed Alien. Luna, 20, of Tulsa, was allegedly found to be in the United States illegally after being deported in April 2020. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations is the investigative agency.

Bradley Don Goodin. Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact With a Child Under 12 in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child in Indian Country; Possession of a Firearm While Subject to a Domestic Violence Protective Order (second superseding indictment). Goodin, 46, of Sapulpa, is charged with three counts of engaging in sexual acts with two Native American children under the age of 12, occurring in 2019. He is further charged with abusive sexual contact of one of those victims in 2019 and as well as sexual abusive contact with a different child between the ages of 12 and 16, allegedly taking place from the Fall of 2008 to the Spring of 2009. Goodin is also charged with being in possession of 21 firearms while subject to a domestic violence protective order. The Sapulpa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Lee Owen Hallford. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. Hallford, 29, of Tulsa, is being charged after he allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Pedro Herrera-Angeles. Unlawful Reentry of Removed Alien. Herrera-Angeles, 41, was allegedly found to be in the United States illegally after being deported in February 2019. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations is the investigative agency.

Michael Charles Hicks Jr. Robbery in Indian Country; Theft in Indian Country (second superseding). Hicks, 50, allegedly stole a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, by force and violence, from the victim. The FBI, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies.

Jeffrey Arch Jones. Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child in Indian Country; Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child in Indian Country. Jones, 31, currently residing in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, allegedly engaged in sex acts with a minor under 12 years of age from Sept. 29, 2015 to Sept 28, 2016. He is also charged with abusive sexual contact of a second child under the age of 12 from Sept. 29, 2015, to Sept. 30, 2016. The Broken Arrow Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Timothy Eugene Jordan. Arson. Jordan, 50, is charged with setting a fire at a residential apartment building at 6565 South Newport Avenue in Tulsa. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Tulsa Fire Inspector are the investigative agencies.

Derek L. Lovell. Attempted Kidnapping in Indian Country; Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony in Indian Country. Lovell, 36, of Tulsa, is charged with attempting to kidnap a female victim on Jan. 28, 2021. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Roberto Montel Madden; Cheetara Denise Venable. F elon in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition; Felon in Possession of Ammunition (3 counts). Madden, 47, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Beretta .40 S&W caliber pistol and ammunition and with being a felon in possession of 17 rounds of .40 S&W caliber ammunition discovered on Nov. 26, 2020 . He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a Taurus 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol, six rounds of 9mm Luger caliber ammunition, and one round of 9 mm caliber ammunition as aided by Venable and discovered on Jan. 18, 2021. Venable, 34, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Taurus 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol, six rounds of 9mm Luger caliber ammunition, and 1 round of 9 mm caliber ammunition as aided by Madden. The Tulsa Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies.

James Ted McCarty. Using a Vehicle to Facilitate the Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in Indian Country; Using, Carrying, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Felon in Possession of Firearm. McCarty, 45, of Sand Springs, is alleged to have conducted a drive by shooting at the victim’s residence on Feb. 3, 2021. McCarty is further charged with being a felon in possession of a Taurus PT111 G2 9mm pistol. The Sand Springs Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Jesse Thomas Moore. Lewd Acts With a Child Under 16 in Indian Country; Burglary in the First Degree in Indian Country; Attempted Sexual Abuse by Threat in Indian Country. Moore, 18, of Tulsa, is alleged to have broken into a female victim’s home on May 6, 2020. He is further alleged to have ejaculated on a minor under the age of 16 on May 6, 2020. According to the indictment, Moore also broke into a different individual’s home with intent to commit a crime by forcibly entering the outer door of the house on Nov. 8, 2020, He also allegedly attempted to engage in a sexual act with a female victim and demanded she “get the f**k up and don’t say anything or I’ll f**king kill you on Dec. 13, 2020. You can find the initial Complaint press release here.

Issac Eli Pigeon. Robbery in Indian Country. Pigeon, 18, of Tulsa, used force and violence in a robbery. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Brian Christopher Pradmore. Assault of a Spouse by Strangling, Suffocating, and Attempting to Strangle and Suffocate in Indian Country. Pradmore, 31, of Mannaford, assaulted and strangled a female victim on Sept. 24, 2020. The Mannaford Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Zachary Thomas Price. Receipt of Firearm by a Person Under Indictment for a Felony. Between Oct. 6, 2020 through Jan. 22, 2021, Price, 21, of Tulsa, allegedly received and was in possession of a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol while under indictment for the felony crime of stalking in Indian Country. The Broken Arrow and Tulsa Police Departments are the investigative agencies.

Anthony Raul Proctor. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition (count 1); Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country (counts 2, 4); Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (counts 3, 5, 7, 9); Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country (counts 6, 8) (superseding). Proctor, 32, of Bristow, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition, which was discovered on Oct. 1, 2020. Proctor is a 5-time convicted felon. In this superseding indictment, he also is charged with assaulting an individual by discharging a round into the victim’s vehicle on May 6, 2020. Proctor is also charged with assaulting a different victim, using a firearm, feet and hands to strike the victim on Aug. 7, 2020. Finally, Proctor is charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder when he fired multiple rounds into a home occupied by two people on Sept. 15, 2020, and in a separate incident when he fired his gun at a different individual, striking the victim with one round on Sept. 27, 2020. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department, and Bristow Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Charles Nathaniel Scott. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Scott, 30, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Beretta Pico .380 caliber pistol and ammunition. He is further charged with possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and with possessing a firearm to further his drug trafficking crime. The Tulsa Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration are the investigative agencies.

Jordan Connor Searle. Assault With a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country. Searle, 23, residence unknown, is charged with assaulting a male victim by stabbing him with a knife. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Francisco Serna-Hernandez. Unlawful Reentry of Removed Alien. Serna-Hernandez, 22, of Tulsa is charged with reentry of a removed alien, having returned to the United States unlawfully after being deported March 24, 2018, at Del Rio, Texas, International Bridge. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations is the investigative agency.

Joshua Marquis Shobe. Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition. Shobe, 22, of Coffeyville, Kansas, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Taurus .45 caliber pistol, a Taurus 9 mm pistol, and 23 rounds of ammunition. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies.

Roderick Demense Brooks and Tavian Caleb Steward. Attempted Robbery in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Obstructing, Delaying, and Affecting Interstate Commerce by Robbery; Carjacking; Robbery in Indian Country. According to the indictment, Brooks, 18, of Tulsa, is alleged to have used violence and brandished a handgun when he threatened a female victim and stole her money on Dec. 29, 2020. He is further accused of robbing a Broken Arrow refreshment shop and threatening a store employee with a firearm that same night. On Dec. 30, 2020, both Brooks and Steward, 18, of Tulsa, allegedly aided and abetted one another when they committed a carjacking. The two men threatened the owner using a firearm when they stole a 2019 Toyota Rav-4 from the owner. Finally, Steward threatened an employee using a firearm when he robbed a Tulsa sandwich shop on Jan. 7, 2021. The FBI and Broken Arrow and Tulsa Police Departments are the investigative agencies.

Ryan Blake Still. Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Still is charged with failing to register as a sex offender. The U.S. Marshals Service is the investigative agency.

Charles Wesley Tillery, Jr. Assault of an Intimate and Dating Partner by Strangling and Suffocating in Indian Country. Tillery Jr., 35 of Inola, is charged with strangling an intimate partner on Jan. 3, 2021. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Daniel Angelo Torres. Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises. Torres, 27, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is further charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crime and with maintaining a drug involved premises at 1020 N St Louis Avenue in Tulsa. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Andrew Dillon Vann. Felon in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition. Vann is charged with being a felon in possession of a Taurus 9 mm caliber handgun. The Tulsa Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration are the investigative agencies.

Juan Vasquesz-Alvarez. Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Vasquez-Alvarez, 28, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is further charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crime. The Tulsa Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration are the investigative agencies.

Taylor Vaught-Crysler; Zachary Wayne Crew. Obstructing, Delaying, and Affecting Commerce by Robbery; Robbery in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Obstruct, Delay, and Affect Commerce by Robbery. Vaught-Crysler, 18, and Crew, 19, both of Tulsa, allegedly aided and abetted each other on Jan. 15, 2021, when they robbed two Tulsa QuikTrip stores located at. 1022 S. Utica Avenue and 3606 S. Peoria Avenue. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Israel Vidales-Martinez. Unlawful Reentry of Removed Alien. Vidales-Martinez, 33, of Tulsa is charged with reentry of a removed alien, having returned to the United States unlawfully after being deported Nov. 19, 2010, at Del Rio, Texas, International Bridge. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations is the investigative agency.

Blake Clifton Williamson. Possession of an Unregistered Rifle Having a Barrel of Less Than 16 Inches in Length; Tampering With a Witness, Victim, and Informant by Intimidation, Threats, Corrupt Persuasion, and Misleading Conduct; Kidnapping in Indian Country Possession of an Unregistered Silencer (superseding). Williamson was previously charged with knowingly possessing a rifle having a barrel length of less than 16 inches, that is, an Anderson Manufacturing multi-caliber short-barreled rifle, not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. According to the superseding indictment, Williamson also allegedly threatened and intimidated a witness in order to prevent her testimony in official court proceedings and to prevent the her from speaking to federal law enforcement officers. Between Oct. 24 and 26, 2020, Williamson kidnapped the same witness. Finally, the defendant possessed a silencer that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today