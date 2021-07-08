Federal Grand Jury A Indictments Announced for July

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the results of the July 2021 Federal Grand Jury A.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

John Jacob Ahrens. Threat Against the President of the United States (Count 1). Interstate Communication with a Threat to Injure (Counts 2 and 3). Ahrens, 58, of Tulsa, is charged in Count 1 with threatening to kill the President of the United States. In Count 2, he is charged with generating a threatening email sent to KOTV Channel 6 on June 10, 2021, stating “America is going to get to see a sitting President get his head blown off right in front of them. A kill contract went out on one Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America.

America is going to watch him die right in front of them.” In Count 3, he is charged with sending a threatening email on May 10, 2021, stating “I tried to contact you earlier but the Feds shut me down they got a little up tight because I informed the men of the United States Congress if they didn’t hand my money over in less than 48 hours. I will have their children killed. If that doesn’t get the message across. Then I start on their women….” See the initial press release announcing charges by criminal complaint. The U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00318

Jeremy Quenton Bell. Conveying False and Misleading Information Concerning an Explosive Device (Count 1 and 2). Bell, 41, of Broken Arrow, allegedly sent false information regarding explosive devices to U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) on April 6, 2021. In the email he stated, “Might want to check your Tulsa office for explosives.” He is also charged with conveying false and misleading information concerning an explosive device to U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on May 16, 2021. He reportedly sent the statement, “So now that you have identified as a supporter of Nazism I would advise to check your Michigan offices for explosives. As well as your homes. Also, for the staff it might be best if you distance yourself.” The U.S. Capital Police Threat Assessment Section, Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad, and the FBI are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00319

Dylan Boyd. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (superseding Indictment). Boyd, 28, of Tulsa, faces charges after using a vehicle to strike a male victim on March 20, 2020. Boyd is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, and the alleged crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation Reservation. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00307

Madelyn Abigail Brown. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (Count 1 and 2) (superseding indictment). Brown, 27, of Tulsa, reportedly use a knife to stab two male victims in the arm, back, shoulder, and eyebrow on May 10, 2020. Brown is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and the alleged crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation Reservation. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies. 20-CR-00213

Megan Renee Carney. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Carney, 36, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on May 20, 2021. The Tulsa Police Department, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Drug Enforcement Agency, and FBI are the investigative agencies. (21-CR-320)

Brock Deckard. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (Count 1) and Child Abuse in Indian Country (Count 2). Deckard, 29, of Twin Oaks, allegedly threatened to harm his girlfriend and her children who were under 18 years of age with a loaded firearm on June 3, 2021. He further endangered the welfare of the children by threatening to harm their safety. The victims are citizens of the Cherokee Nation, and the alleged crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00310

Josiah Gammill; Hailey Micaela Mace. First Degree Murder in Indian Country (Count 1); Carrying, Using, Brandishin, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Count 2) Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder in Indian Country (Count 3) and False Statement to a Federal Agency (Count 4 and 5) (superseding). Gammill, 18, of Tulsa, is charged with shooting and killing Hunter Allen Majors on March 21, 2021. He is further charged with carrying and brandishing a firearm during the crime.

See the initial press release announcing charges by criminal complaint. Gammill’s girlfriend, Hailey Mace, 24, of Tulsa, allegedly had knowledge of the crime occurring and failed to notify authorities. She later allegedly made false statements to the investigative agencies regarding Gammill’s alleged involvement in crime. Gammill is a citizen of the Quapaw Nation, and the crimes occurred in the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The victim was a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. The Craig County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00140

Audrey Hop. Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. Hop, 35, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute 40 grams or more. According to court documents, federal officials discovered more than 270 grams of suspected fentanyl and $30,000 allegedly in her possession on a plane at Jones Riverside Airport on June 23, 2021. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and FBI are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00321

Kelton Jeffrey Pair. Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling in Indian Country (Count 1), Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner in Indian Country resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury (Count 2), and Kidnapping in Indian Country (Count 3). Pair, 22, of Grove, reportedly assaulted his girlfriend by strangling her, headbutting her in the nose, and threatening to harm her on September 22, 2018. Pair further attempted to confine her to a bedroom before allowing her to seek medical attention. Pair is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and the alleged crimes occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation. The Delaware County Sherriff’s Office and FBI are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00311

Satch Williams. Kidnapping in Indian Country (Count 1) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (Count 2.) Satch Williams, 31, of Grove, is charged with assaulting a female victim in a trailer home located outside of Jay. Williams entered the trailer home and began assaulting the victim with a gold-colored bar. He further used a glass object to strike the victim resulting in significant blood loss. Williams knocked the victim to the ground and began kicking her in the head. He also allegedly placed a metal bar over the victim’s neck when she tried to escape. Williams is a citizen of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees, and the alleged crimes occurred within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The FBI and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. 21-CR-00312

Ted Roosevelt Yargee. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (Count 1 and 3) and Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling and Suffocating in Indian Country (Count 2) Yargee, 59, of Tulsa, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after using a pole to strike his girlfriend on April 4, 2018, and after forcefully strangling and suffocating her on Aug. 13, 2018. Further, Yargee also used his automobile to rear end the woman’s vehicle on Oct. 20, 2018. At the time of the third incident, the victim and Yargee were no longer dating. Yargee is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, and all alleged crimes occurred within the Muscogee Nation Reservation. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.21-CR-00313.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today