Federal Grand Jury A Indictments Announced for December

(STL.News) United States Attorney Trent Shores today announced the results of the December 2020 Federal Grand Jury A.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Joshua Michael Arneecher. Third Degree Burglary in Indian Country. (superseding) Arneecher, 33, of Tulsa, is charged with breaking into the victim’s vehicle with intent to steal items of value. The Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.

Samuel James Bray and Morgan Alexandria Guevin. Robbery in Indian Country; Attempted Robbery in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Bray, 32, and Guevin, 30, both of Tulsa, are charged with stealing and attempting to steal jewelry and a motor from the victim by force and intimidation. Further, they are both charged with brandishing a firearm during this crime of violence. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Donta Keith Davis. Bank Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. Davis, 38, of Sayre, is charged with robbing a bank by brandishing a firearm. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

David Allen Dean. Felon in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition; Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Short-Barrel Shotgun in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Dean, 38, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with a 15 5/8in barrel and ammunition. Dean is a 4-time convicted felon. Further, Dean allegedly possessed heroin with the intent to distribute. He is also being charged with possessing the Mossberg short barrel shotgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Chaney Hair. Distribution of Methamphetamine. Hair, 28, of Hinton, is charged with distributing methamphetamine. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs is the investigative agency.

Grant N. Jackson IV. Child Abuse in Indian Country. Jackson, 40, of Tulsa, is charged with child abuse after allegedly burning the young victim with scalding hot bathtub water. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Floyd Twobears Joshua. Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Joshua, 20, of Sapulpa, is charged with intentionally possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is also being charged with possessing a Taurus Judge .45 Colt/.410 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Jenks Public Schools Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Sajjad Ali Khan. Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country. Khan, 50, of Tulsa, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately without her consent. The FBI, Sapulpa Police Department, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations are the investigative agencies.

John Kimble. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Kimble, 32, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Glock, .22 caliber pistol and ammunition. Kimble is a 10-time convicted felon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Ryan Glen McClain. Assault With a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country; Assault by Striking, Beating, and Wounding in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner and Dating Partner in Indian Country. (Superseding) McClain, 37, of Tulsa, is charged with 3 counts of assault. On Sept. 10, McClain allegedly assaulted his dating partner by striking and wounding her with his fists and a television. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Dominique Laron Morgan; Rontaysha Leann Cox; Treveon Marquise Cato. Sex Trafficking of Children; Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity; Possession of Material Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors. (Superseding) Morgan, 25, of Tulsa; Cox, 27, of Wichita, Kansas; and Cato, 23, of Tulsa, allegedly recruited, enticed, harbored, and advertised a minor to participate in sexual activity, profiting from her exploitation.

Advertisements for the teenager were discovered on a website promoting prostitution and soliciting sex acts in exchange for money. Morgan is further charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Cox is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (added in this superseding indictment), coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors. The Tulsa Police Department Vice-Human Trafficking Unit, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies.

Ryan Thomas Phillips. Strangulation of a Dating and Intimate Partner in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner and Dating Partner in Indian Country. Phillips, 28, of Mound, is charged with two counts of assault. On April 25, Phillips allegedly assaulted his dating partner by strangling her and striking her in the face. The FBI and Glenpool Police Department are the investigative agencies.

Jonathon Ray Scott. Robbery in Indian Country. Scott, 36, of Tulsa, is charged with robbery after allegedly taking money from the victim by means of force and violence. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

David Owen West. Mail Fraud; Engaging in Unlawful Monetary Transactions. (Superseding) West, 59, of Drumright, is charged with 27 counts of mail fraud and 5 counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions. From 2013 to 2017, West allegedly devised a scheme to defraud his employer for the sake of monetary gain. According to the indictment, West oversaw the oil and gas sites for his company and was in charge of choosing vendors to assist in the maintenance and transport of production.

West allegedly began stealing oil and selling it to another company. Further, West allegedly created an LLC so that the purchasers would pay him and his LLC for the stolen production. West not only defrauded his employer in this way, but also allegedly had his employer pay for the transportation and maintenance that were required for the sale of the stolen production. West had his employer mail company checks through the U.S. Postal Service; therefore, committing mass mail fraud and engagement in unlawful monetary transactions. The FBI and IRS–Criminal Investigation are the investigative agencies.

Jerry Paul Wright. Theft in Indian Country. Wright, 47, of Tulsa, is charged with stealing a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck from the victim. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today