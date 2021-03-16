FCI Gilmer: Darius McNeal admits to indecent exposure

FCI Gilmer inmate, Darius McNeal admits to indecent exposure

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, has admitted to indecent exposure, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three separate occasions in November 2019m December 2019, and June 2020 in Gilmer County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today