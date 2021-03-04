FBI Warning: Potential threats against US Capitol

(STL.News) Thousands of National Guard and Capitol Police members remain on high alert outside the U.S. Capitol Thursday amid concerns and a warning from the FBI that domestic groups have discussed taking control of the Capitol and removing Democratic lawmakers on or around March 4. There is also a belief by some QAnon followers that Donald Trump will be inaugurated as president on Thursday.

The possible threat is being taken seriously and has resulted in the U.S. House of Representatives deciding not to hold any business in the building. The staff has been asked to use underground tunnels to move around. Suggestions for some to also work from home.

Jackson Proskow details more on the potential threat and what is being done in response.