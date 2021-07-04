July 5, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The FBI released the following statement on July 3, 2021:

The FBI is investigating this situation and working with Kaseya, in coordination with CISA, to conduct outreach to possibly impacted victims.  We encourage all who might be affected to employ the recommended mitigations and for users to follow Kaseya’s guidance to shut down VSA servers immediately.  As always, we stand ready to assist any impacted entities.

CLICK for updates provided by Kaseya.

Wikipedia page – Ransomware

FBI, kaseya, ransomware
