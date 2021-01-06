Fayetteville: Willie Dosher Cain Sentenced for Obtaining Benefits

73-Year-Old Fayetteville Man, Willie Dosher Cain Sentenced to 5 Years of Probation for Obtaining Almost $1M in VA Benefits Through Fraud

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (STL.News) A man who pleaded guilty to obtaining healthcare benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs through fraud was sentenced yesterday, announced Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

WILLIE DOSHER CAIN, 73, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on June 17, 2020, to one count of embezzlement. On January 5, 2021, United States District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder sentenced CAIN to five years of probation and ordered him to perform 250 hours of community service. Judge Schroeder cited the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the defendant’s age and prior military service as factors in determining the sentence. CAIN was also ordered to pay $903,668.08 in restitution and a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $150,000, and forfeited $155,041.30 in cash, a modified 2018 Toyota Sienna van, and a mobility scooter. In a related civil forfeiture action, CAIN forfeited a Carolina Beach condominium.

According to documents filed with the court, CAIN, a US Army and Fayetteville Police Department veteran, represented to the VA that as a result of shrapnel wounds sustained in Vietnam in 1965, he had suffered the loss of use of both legs, as well as loss of bowel and bladder control, that he was unable to perform daily activities such as dressing and bathing without assistance, and that he was dependent on a wheelchair or motorized scooter for mobility.

Filed documents further state, however, that CAIN in fact maintained an active lifestyle throughout this time, including working as a firearms and concealed carry instructor, enjoying beach activities, playing basketball, dancing, and attending social events. He also bought a condominium at Carolina Beach on the third floor of a building which had no elevator. The investigation revealed that as a result of his false claims, CAIN received hundreds of thousands of dollars of VA benefits to which he was not entitled, in the form of direct payments for aid and attendance, modifications to his home, and the purchase and adaptation of vehicles.

This case was investigated by the Veterans Affairs – Office of the Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Frank J. Chut and Meredith Ruggles.

