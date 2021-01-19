Fatal Missouri Auto Accident Involving Occupants from Republic, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatality Crash involving Logan D. Flanagan and Calen K. Hankins from Republic, Missouri
- Date: January 18, 2021
- Time: 8:25 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1):
- Occupant (s) (1): Logan D. Flanagan (20) – Calen K. Hankins (21) – James L. Flanagan (22) all from Republic, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Logan D. Flanagan and Calen K. Hankins – FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Pontiac G6
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210029162
- County: Greene County
- Location: Highway TT 2 miles north of Republic, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper WS Lashmet #963
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – Next of kin have been notified. Vehicle ran off roadway and struck several trees ejecting all occupants. Greene County Corner Alex Moffatt pronounced both subjects on scene at 2230 hours.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use