Fatal Missouri Auto Accident Involving Occupants from Republic, MO
Tuesday, January 19States Top Leading News (STL.News)

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatality Crash involving Logan D. Flanagan and Calen K. Hankins from Republic, Missouri

  1. Date: January 18, 2021
  2. Time: 8:25 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1):
  5. Occupant (s) (1): Logan D. Flanagan (20) – Calen K. Hankins (21) – James L. Flanagan (22) all from Republic, Missouri
  6. Driver Name (2): N/A
  7. Injury Driver (1): Logan D. Flanagan and Calen K. Hankins – FATAL
  8. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  9. Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Pontiac G6
  10. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  11. Incident ID Number: 210029162
  12. County: Greene County
  13. Location: Highway TT 2 miles north of Republic, Missouri
  14. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  15. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  16. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  17. Investigated by: Trooper WS Lashmet #963
  18. Troop: Troop D
  19. Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – Next of kin have been notified. Vehicle ran off roadway and struck several trees ejecting all occupants. Greene County Corner Alex Moffatt pronounced both subjects on scene at 2230 hours.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
