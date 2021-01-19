Fatal Missouri Auto Accident Involving Occupants from Republic, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatality Crash involving Logan D. Flanagan and Calen K. Hankins from Republic, Missouri

Date: January 18, 2021 Time: 8:25 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Occupant (s) (1): Logan D. Flanagan (20) – Calen K. Hankins (21) – James L. Flanagan (22) all from Republic, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Logan D. Flanagan and Calen K. Hankins – FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Pontiac G6 Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210029162 County: Greene County Location: Highway TT 2 miles north of Republic, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Unknown Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: Trooper WS Lashmet #963 Troop: Troop D Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – Next of kin have been notified. Vehicle ran off roadway and struck several trees ejecting all occupants. Greene County Corner Alex Moffatt pronounced both subjects on scene at 2230 hours.

