FAST Play Ticket Worth $112,776 Sold in Baltimore City, MD

(STL.News) Who is our newest lucky FAST PLAY winner? The Maryland Lottery is looking for the player who bought a progressive jackpot winning ticket worth $112,776 in the progressive Lucky Numbers game.

?The player bought the ticket this afternoon at 7-Eleven #35731 located at 1767 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore. The $10 Lucky Numbers game still has 26 progressive jackpots remaining. This is the 14th progressive jackpot won in the game. The two largest progressive jackpot wins, to date, were for $250,975 on a ticket sold March 18 and $207,601 on a ticket sold Feb. 25.

?The lucky Baltimore City retailer can also celebrate. The convenience store will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning FAST PLAY ticket of $100,000 or more.

?Lottery officials recommend the winner sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until claiming the prize. Winners typically get 182 days to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

?The Lottery Customer Resource Center is temporarily closed but this big winner can claim the prize by mail or wait until the Lottery’s office reopens on Jan. 4. Players may then schedule an in-person appointment or drop off the ticket and a completed claims form. Details on how to claim by mail are available here.

?Lucky Numbers is one of the first five FAST PLAY games that went on sale statewide on Feb. 10. There are currently 16 games available. FAST PLAY features instant-win games printed by Lottery terminals and self-service vending machines that play like scratch-offs.

?The Lucky Numbers progressive jackpot increases with the purchase of each ticket until a progressive jackpot winning ticket is sold. The progressive jackpot amount is updated every 15 minutes on in-store video displays and on mdlottery.com, and an up-to-the-minute figure is displayed on Lucky Numbers tickets.