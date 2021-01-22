Farmington: Sasha Rand Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Farmington Woman, Sasha Rand Sentenced to 60 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Sasha Rand, 34, of Farmington, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison on Thursday for fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between late 2017 and December 18, 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the New Hampshire State Police conducted an investigation of drug trafficking by Rand and her husband, Derek Rand, who used New Hampshire-based drug couriers to obtain fentanyl in Massachusetts and bring it to New Hampshire for distribution. During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized over one kilogram of fentanyl from members of this drug trafficking organization. Both Rands were arrested in December of 2018 as part of a DEA-led takedown of fentanyl traffickers in the Rochester, New Hampshire area.

Derek Rand was sentenced in December of 2019 to serve 90 months in federal prison.

Sasha Rand previously pleaded guilty on September 11, 2020.

“Interstate fentanyl traffickers are jeopardizing public health and safety by distributing this deadly drug in New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to keep our community safe, we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate, prosecute, and incarcerate those who responsible for selling fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. Fentanyl traffickers who do business in the Granite State should understand that their unlawful conduct will lead to a substantial stay in federal prison.”

“Fentanyl is causing great damage to our communities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “DEA will continue to use every resource available to identify traffickers, like Ms. Rand who distribute this poison to the citizens of New Hampshire. Today’s sentence not only holds Ms. Rand accountable for her crimes but serves as a warning to those who are fueling the opioid epidemic.”

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This matter was investigated by the DEA, New Hampshire State Police, and the Dover Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Davis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today