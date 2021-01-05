Categories: Politics

Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Chain

Assistant Secretary Fannon Travels to Portugal to Promote Responsible Energy Supply Chains

(STL.News) Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources (ENR) Francis R. Fannon is travelling in Portugal December 15-17 to meet with Portuguese government officials and private sector representatives to promote energy security, including diverse and environmentally responsible energy supply chains.

Assistant Secretary Fannon will discuss energy transitions underway globally and how the United States and Portugal can optimize outcomes, as well as how to advance opportunities for U.S.-EU energy policy cooperation during Portugal’s European Union Presidency starting in January 2021.  He will underscore how the United States is supporting the global transition to cleaner energy technologies and highlight U.S. efforts to ensure reliable access to critical energy minerals from diverse suppliers that adhere to international social, human rights, and environmental standards, including through the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (www.ERGI.tools ).

The United States and Portugal have long standing cooperative efforts on advancing European energy security and Assistant Secretary Francis Fannon’s travel to Portugal will further strengthen this important partnership.

Source: STATE.Gov

