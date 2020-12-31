F-35: GAU-22/A Gun Fires 22MM Bullets at 3300 RPM

(STL.News) The U.S. Navy has released a footage of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Joint Strike Fighters conducting flight operations from the deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.

Interestingly the video includes a clip of one of the jets conducting live-fire training with its 25 mm underbelly gun pod.

Viewers may note that for air to air combat in very short range and close-in air support role for ground troops, F 35 has a single GAU-22/A Gatling gun manufactured by General Dynamics.

Referring to the official name of the Somalia withdrawal operation, the video’s caption states, “The F-35Bs are providing close-air support to Operation Octave Quartz [OOQ], the mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces.”

The weapon has been in development for several years and was first successfully test-fired on Oct 30, 2015.

In this video, Defense Updates analyzes how potent is the GAU-22/A Gatling gun of F-35?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

YouTube video provided courtesy of Defense Upates

NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content. View as entertainment.