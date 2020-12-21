U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Office Continues to Expand Ability to Protect Southcentral Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY (STL.News) United States Attorney Russell Coleman is today announcing his appointment of Michelle Buchanan as Legal Assistant to the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, the first time such administrative staff have ever been assigned to Bowling Green.

“We are serious about striving to better protect families in Bowling Green and the surrounding counties,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Folks in Southcentral Kentucky will be well-served by the addition of Ms. Buchanan to be the administrative infrastructure to our expanded federal prosecution efforts.”

Buchanan becomes the third full-time employee assigned to the recently staffed United States Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office. She will be instrumental in the day-to-day functioning of the office as she assists two full-time federal prosecutors with their expanding docket of investigations and cases.

With a long history working with prosecutors and private attorneys across Kentucky and Indiana, including her most recent position with the law firm of Cole and Moore, PSC, in Bowling Green, Buchanan brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience in litigation support.

Opening the full-time staffed office in February 2020 was a lengthy administrative process, requiring approval from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, DC, and ultimately Congress. Historically the unstaffed courthouse office has been used by federal prosecutors making the two hour commute from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Louisville. Having full-time federal prosecutors in Bowling Green that live in the community is paying dividends by fostering deeper working relationships with local law enforcement and state prosecutors. The result – better outcomes for the citizens of the Southcentral Kentucky region by mitigating the threat of increased criminal activity to include drug trafficking, child exploitation, and COVID related fraud.

