Executive Order on Rebranding U.S Foreign Assistance

Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance

(STL.News) On December 10, President Trump signed the Executive Order on Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance, directing departments and agencies to deploy a single U.S. Government logo on all U.S. foreign assistance. The use of a single logo for U.S. foreign assistance will strongly demonstrate the generosity of the American people and is critical to our public diplomacy efforts.

U.S. foreign assistance embodies American values and compassion abroad. As the world’s single most generous nation, the United States has provided nearly $500 billion in U.S. foreign assistance over the last 20 years alone. U.S. foreign assistance has bolstered health systems, saved lives, and fostered strong, stable, and democratic societies while advancing key national and economic security priorities.

With over 20 departments and agencies delivering U.S. foreign assistance, a single logo will replace the many, varied logos currently in use and better and more clearly communicate the generosity of the United States. Consistent U.S. branding will also be an essential tool to counter strategic competitors seeking greater visibility and influence.

Ultimately, using a single logo will unify the U.S. Government effort, foster goodwill with partner countries, and enhance U.S. leadership abroad. The Department of State looks forward to leading the implementation of this important Executive Order, in coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and other departments and agencies.

Source: STATE.Gov