Eversley Barrett Sentenced For Filing False Tax Returns

New Windsor Tax Preparer, Eversley Barrett Sentenced In White Plains Federal Court To 6 Months In Prison For Filing False Tax Returns

(STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that EVERSLEY BARRETT, a tax preparer and owner of a tax preparation business named Eversley Tax, in New Windsor, New York, was sentenced yesterday in White Plains federal court to six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to 16 counts of an 84-count Indictment. The Indictment charged him with preparing false and fraudulent individual income tax returns for his clients and himself, and tax evasion. BARRETT was sentenced by United States District Judge Vincent Briccetti.

U.S. Attorney Strauss said: “Eversley Barrett abused his position of trust as a tax preparer by filing false tax returns on behalf of his clients and himself. He caused over half a million dollars in losses to the IRS, all for his own unjust enrichment. Mr. Barrett’s sentence sends a message that dishonest practices by tax preparers will be justly punished.”

In imposing sentence, Judge Briccetti observed that a term of imprisonment was important because of the seriousness of BARRETT’s crimes and the need to promote deterrence in tax cases.

BARRETT included, among other things, tens of thousands of dollars of false and fraudulent deductions for business expenses and gifts to charity on tax returns he prepared for himself and his clients. BARRETT also failed to report on his own personal tax returns over $300,000 in receipts that he received for his tax preparation services from 2012 through 2015.

As confirmed by IRS audits as well as BARRETT’s admissions at his guilty plea hearing, BARRETT’s crimes resulted in a loss to the IRS of more than $500,000.

In addition to the prison term, BARRETT was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, including an obligation to pay the IRS over $573,000 in back taxes, interest and penalties.

This matter is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Margery Feinzig is in charge of the prosecution.

