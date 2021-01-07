On the EU’s Adoption of a Human Rights Sanctions Framework

(STL.News) The United States welcomes the European Union’s adoption of its global human rights sanctions framework. On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, we note that this groundbreaking accomplishment will further protect human rights worldwide.

The EU’s new measures give its member states a powerful tool to promote accountability for human rights abuse on a global scale. The new authorities will complement the ongoing efforts of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada to sanction human rights abusers, further enhancing our already strong partnership geared toward protecting human rights and deterring future abuse globally. Europe will have a steadfast partner in the United States on this program, and we encourage the EU to adopt its first designations as soon as possible.

The United States will continue to seek out additional allies and partners to use all the tools at our disposal to deny human rights abusers the benefit of access to the U.S. and international financial systems.

Source: STATE.Gov