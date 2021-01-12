Eureka: Tracy Eugene Conard Sentenced for Methamphetamine trafficking

Methamphetamine trafficking sends Eureka man, Tracy Eugene Conard to prison

MISSOULA (STL.News) A Eureka man who admitted trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced today to six years and eight months in prison and four years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Tracy Eugene Conard, 50, pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The prosecution said in court documents filed in the case that Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives were investigating Conard and in October 2019, conducted a monitored drug deal with another informant to buy drugs from Conard. In November 2019, law enforcement received information that Conard was in Kalispell buying meth. Conard was stopped returning from Kalispell. A passenger confirmed they were returning from a residence near Kmart in Kalispell where Conard gone to pick up his truck. Conard had $2,127 in his pocket along with a small amount of marijuana.

Based on corroborating information and other observations, officers obtained a search warrant for Conard’s residence in Eureka. There, officers located scales, meth pipes, about 53.6 grams of meth, 9.9 grams of black tar heroin, small plastic baggies and firearms and ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 48% from 2013 to 2019. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today