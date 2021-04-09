DENVER MAN, JUSTIN EUGENE JAMESON CHARGED WITH FELONY POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that JUSTIN EUGENE JAMESON, a/k/a Justin Brown, 38, of Denver, Colorado was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 25, 2021, for felony possession of a firearm. The Indictment alleges that on or about February 15, 2021, in Johnson County, Wyoming, Jameson who is a prior convicted felon, knowingly possessed firearms and brought them across state lines.

He appeared before United States Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin on April 6, 2021, and pled not guilty to the charges in the Indictment. A jury trial has been set for May 24, 2021, in Cheyenne before Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson. The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, $100 special assessment, and 3 years of supervised release.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and Johnson County Attorney’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Gist is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

The charge against Jameson is merely an accusation, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today