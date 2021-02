EU Top Diplomat – urges release of Alexei Navalny in Russia

(STL.News) The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said he had had frank and intense talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday and called on Moscow to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“I have conveyed to Minister Lavrov our deep concern and our appeal for his release and for the launch of an investigation over his poisoning,” Borrell told a news conference alongside Lavrov, referring to Navalny’s poisoning in Russia in August.

Borrell added on Russia-EU relations: “Over the last years our relationship has been marked by fundamental differences and lack of trust.”

