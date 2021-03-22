STL.News

EU COVID-19 Vaccination Update

EU COVID-19 Vaccination Update

(STL.News) Papers in the UK brag about record vaccinations, but the EU could have the last laugh: the bloc is considering banning vaccine exports, which would set back the UK’s reopening plans. There’s criticism in France over the Paris region’s new “open-air lockdown  .”French papers also examine claims that post-colonial and gender studies go against France’s universalist values.  Plus, US students may not be able to party for Spring Break, but there’s one age group that’s back to having fun: people over 70!

