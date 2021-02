(STL.News) Dozens of people have been killed in the latest ethnically-driven massacre in Western #Ethiopia?, in the state of #Benishangul?-#Gumuz?. Similar violence has sparked across the country in the midst of Prime Minister Abyi Ahmed’s offensive against #Tigray? rebels, forcing thousands to flee to neighbouring Sudan.

FRANCE 24’s Maria Gerth-Niculescu and Bastien Renouil managed to reach out to survivors of this violence.

Wikipedia page – Ethiopia

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24