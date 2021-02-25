Estherville: Chance Jacob Wetter Sentenced For Meth

Estherville Man, Chance Jacob Wetter Sentenced to Prison for Meth

Wetter sold meth to an undercover officer in Spirit Lake near Memorial Park

(STL.News) A man who distributed methamphetamine in Lakes area was sentenced February 23, 2021, to 7 years in federal prison.

Chance Jacob Wetter, age 26, from Estherville, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 22, 2020, guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location.

In a plea agreement, Wetter admitted he and others distributed methamphetamine in the Lakes area from October 2019 through February 2020.

On October 23, 2019, law enforcement conducted a controlled drug buy from Wetter utilizing an undercover officer in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Wetter sold the undercover officer approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine at the public library and then another 2 ounces of methamphetamine at his apartment which was within 1,000 feet of Memorial Park in Spirit Lake.

Wetter was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Wetter was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 7-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Wetter is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today