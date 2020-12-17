Essex County: Richie Santiago Sentenced To Distribute Heroin

Essex County Man, Richie Santiago Sentenced To 24 Months In Prison For Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin

TRENTON, N.J (STL.News) An Essex County, New Jersey man was sentenced today to 24 months in prison today for possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Richie Santiago, 47, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martini in Newark federal court to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin. Judge Martini imposed the sentence by videoconference today.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On at least four occasions between February 19, 2019 and March 27, 2019, Santiago sold quantities of heroin, at times laced with fentanyl, to an undercover law enforcement officer at locations in Newark and West Orange, New Jersey.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martini sentenced Santiago to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony P. Torntore, of the Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

Defense counsel: K. Anthony Thomas Esq., Assistant Federal Public Defender, Newark

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today