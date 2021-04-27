  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
General

Essex County: Kevon Anderson Admits Multiple Charges

ByWaqar Nawaz

Apr 27, 2021
Essex County Man, Kevon Anderson Admits Gun Possession and Drug Distribution Charges

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) An Essex County, New Jersey, man today admitted illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Kevon Anderson, 25, of Newark, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to a superseding information charging him with one count of gun possession by a convicted felon and one count of narcotics trafficking.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Sept. 10, 2019, Anderson was arrested by Newark Police Department officers and found to be in possession of a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson Bodyguard handgun and seven rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.  Anderson was also carrying 19 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition, and he had several ecstasy (methamphetamine) pills intended for distribution.  Anderson had been convicted of a felony in 2018 for resisting arrest.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.  The narcotics trafficking charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.  Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited the officers of the Newark Police Department, under the direction of Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sammi Malek of the Criminal Division in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

