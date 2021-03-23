Essential Engagement Ring Shopping Tips

(STL.News) So you’ve finally decided that it is time to pop the question and ask for your partner’s hand in marriage. However, before you begin making plans for your future with the bride-to-be, you’ll need to do a little shopping first – specifically, for an engagement ring. No proposal can ever be complete without this piece, the symbol of your devotion and love. It can be overwhelming, to be sure. After all, there are several things that you’ll need to consider, from the price to the jewelry preference of its recipient. So to ensure that you make the right choice and get the best value for your hard-earned money, read our tips below.

Avoid getting caught up in trends.

The engagement ring that you plan to propose to your better half must be a representation of your enduring commitment and dedication, not the ideal piece that other people believe it should be. It is for this reason that you must never get caught in any trends. Instead, you must look for the ring that will best match your partner. And one way of doing so is by checking her collection of jewelry to get an idea of what kind of piece will best fit her style. By taking a cue from her fashion preferences, you’ll be able to choose one that she’ll be happy to wear each and every day.

Consider the diamond’s four Cs.

There’s a reason why many experts cite the carat, clarity, color, and cut – more commonly referred to as the 4Cs: it is an excellent way to judge the diamond’s beauty. As such, it is imperative that you take the GIA’s grading system into consideration before you spend your money. Not only will it guarantee the legitimacy of the stone. But it will help you select the right ring that will meet the expectation of your significant other too.

Check all of the jewelry stores around your area.

One of the most challenging aspects of buying an engagement ring is fitting it into a limited budget. Very few of us have the financial capacity to spend a lot on a piece of jewelry, especially since you still have to spend on the wedding ceremony and make sure that there’s enough left in the bank to sustain your life together with your wife. Because of this, you must try to check as many stores as you can. The task is a lot less tedious than it appears to be. With websites like willyou, you’ll be able to explore jewelry stores in St Louis, MO, and other places close to your area. And, in turn, help yourself find much better deals and save more money on the ring.

Buying an engagement ring doesn’t always have to be a complicated and expensive proposition. By carefully considering and exploring available options, factoring in the GIA grading of the stone, and understanding what your partner wants and expects out of the piece, you’ll be able to find the perfect ring that she’ll be proud to wear at all times.