Erie: Dondiago Dan Collins Indicted on Fentanyl Charge

Erie Man, Dondiago Dan Collins Indicted on Fentanyl Charge

ERIE, PA (STL.News) A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of violating federal drug laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Dondiago Dan Collins, 24, Erie, Pennsylvania, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on or about April 6, 2021, Collins attempted to possess with intent to distribute more than forty grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

The law provides for a maximum total of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Strike Force, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigations, United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the City of Erie Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today