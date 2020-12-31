Eric Ueland Designated Authorities and Functions of Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights

(STL.News) I am pleased to announce that I have designated Eric Ueland to assume the delegable authorities and functions of the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights. With these authorities, Eric Ueland will lead our efforts to advance the security of the American people by assisting countries to build more democratic, secure, stable, and just societies.

Source: STATE.Gov